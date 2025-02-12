Nazi shirts sold: Kanye West’s website offline!

West had appeared in a commercial on Sunday during the Super Bowl, the final of the US football championship. In it, the rapper, adorned with a diamond-studded dental splint, asked viewers to visit his website yeezy.com. According to the magazine "Variety", a variety of Yeezy clothing was initially available on the website immediately after the commercial was broadcast. Shortly afterwards, only one item was offered - a white T-shirt with a large black swastika on the chest at a price of 20 dollars.