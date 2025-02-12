Operator took action
Nazi shirts sold: Kanye West’s website offline!
The website of rapper Kanye West's fashion brand Yeezy has been deactivated after T-shirts with large swastika prints were sold there. On Tuesday (local time), the website's previous address only displayed the message "Something went wrong", followed by "This store is not available".
West had appeared in a commercial on Sunday during the Super Bowl, the final of the US football championship. In it, the rapper, adorned with a diamond-studded dental splint, asked viewers to visit his website yeezy.com. According to the magazine "Variety", a variety of Yeezy clothing was initially available on the website immediately after the commercial was broadcast. Shortly afterwards, only one item was offered - a white T-shirt with a large black swastika on the chest at a price of 20 dollars.
Store operator refers to breach of rules
On Tuesday, the website supported by Shopify was then offline. All merchants must adhere to the platform's rules, Shopify explained. In the case of yeezy.com, conditions had been violated and the store had therefore been removed from the platform. A few days earlier, West's account on the online service X had been deactivated after the rapper had spent days spreading, among other things, vicious anti-Semitic rants.
West, who has since changed his name to Ye, has recently attracted particular attention with his erratic behavior. Among other things, he repeatedly caused controversy with anti-Semitic comments glorifying Adolf Hitler. The German sporting goods manufacturer Adidas and other companies subsequently ended their collaboration with the rapper.
The 47-year-old has spoken openly for years about his bipolar disorder - a mental illness in which sufferers experience extreme mood swings. He recently said in the podcast "The Download" that he had also been diagnosed with autism.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.