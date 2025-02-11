King with Trump
Jordan wants to take in 2000 children from Gaza
US President Donald Trump's announcement to resettle Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and to take over and rebuild the destroyed territory sparked a wave of outrage. Numerous Arab countries, the United Nations and states allied with the USA sharply rejected the plans. However, Jordan has now agreed to take in 2,000 children from the Gaza Strip.
During his visit to Trump in Washington, King Abdullah II explained that the children in question are either suffering from cancer or are in a very poor condition. The children are to be flown out by helicopter. Other countries could possibly participate. The children could be taken in "immediately".
The king was more cautious about taking in more people from the Gaza Strip, as demanded by Trump, although he was not completely against it. For further measures, however, he wanted to wait for a plan that Egypt was currently working on. It was also important to wait for talks with other Arab partners, to which Saudi Arabia had invited Riyadh.
"Of course we have to keep in mind the interests of the United States, the people in the region, especially the Jordanian people," said Abdullah before the talks with the US president, which were held behind closed doors.
Gaza ceasefire on a knife-edge
Meanwhile, the ceasefire between the radical Islamic terrorist organization Hamas and Israel is on a knife's edge after the terror group suspended the release of further Israeli hostages. On Monday, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades - the military wing of Hamas - accused Israel of delaying the return of displaced Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip, threatening residents and preventing the import of aid supplies. Israel had thus breached the ceasefire agreements.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened on Tuesday to continue the war in Gaza if the Israeli hostages are not released by Saturday. He left the number of hostages open in a statement from his office. Trump also threatened and declared that all hell would break loose if another three Israelis were not released next Saturday as planned. He would then propose terminating the ceasefire.
Hamas calm: "Language of threats has no value"
The Islamists remained calm: "The language of threats has no value and only complicates things," said senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri on Tuesday. "Trump must remember that there is an agreement that must be respected by both sides and that this is the only way to free the (Israeli) prisoners," Zuhri said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
