“We want to change the reputation of Tottenham!”

"Krone": You had a lot of offers in the winter, why did you choose Tottenham?

Kevin Danso: It's true, Juventus, Wolverhampton, we had a few talks. The many rumors up until the end were a bit tedious, but ultimately also exciting (laughs). I'm glad how it turned out. Because when Tottenham come knocking, you don't say no. It's a huge club. When you walk into the stadium and the training center, you can feel the ambition.