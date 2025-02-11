Manager Helmut Werner
Once again, Helmut Werner's name appears in connection with an opera ball. However, we are talking about the one that took place last week in Dresden at the Semperoper. However, he wanted to stay away from the state ball in Vienna on February 27. Has anything changed in this respect? We asked.
Stars, starlets, glitz, glamor and in the middle of it all, artist manager Helmut Werner. The man who once worked alongside Jacqueline Lugner as Mörtel's son-in-law before finally starting his own thing without the Lugner clan, only to end up not only working for years as the manager of folk song giant Heino, but now also living with him in Kitzbühel. Werner's wife Nicole and their son Lennie have also been a big, happy family with Heino ever since.
Trip to Dresden for the ball
And so it is no surprise that Helmut Werner and his sorcerer's apprentice Benedict Bartsch never leave his side at any of the artist's events and appearances. Not least when the man with the blond mane and the distinctive dark sunglasses was the star guest at the Opera Ball in Dresden, in the Semper Opera House. "Heino was celebrated there the way an artist of his standing should be," said Werner, visibly proud of the way the "Schwarzbraun ist die Haselnuss" singer was courted by fans and press alike.
In the course of this, of course, he also had to put up with the question of how his appearance at the Vienna Opera Ball was actually going. Via Kurier, he waved goodbye for this year. "But next year, I do want to do a bit of stirring again. After all, I've often been able to bring real world stars to Vienna with and for Richard Lugner," said Werner in an interview with Krone. Most recently, he was also the one who brought screen warhorse Franco Nero and comedian Oliver Pocher to the box for entrepreneur Markus Deussl in 2024. However, an event like this will no longer take place this year.
Not at the Opera Ball this year, but ...
For many kibitzers, Werner was always considered the secret shadow king of the Opera Ball, so it's quite possible that he's planning a real coup for 2026: "As I said, I'm not going to the Vienna Opera Ball this year. But there's a good reason for that." He didn't want to reveal what that reason was until the end. So it's probably a very private background that's involved. So it's quite possible that we'll be hearing from him again soon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
