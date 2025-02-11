In the course of this, of course, he also had to put up with the question of how his appearance at the Vienna Opera Ball was actually going. Via Kurier, he waved goodbye for this year. "But next year, I do want to do a bit of stirring again. After all, I've often been able to bring real world stars to Vienna with and for Richard Lugner," said Werner in an interview with Krone. Most recently, he was also the one who brought screen warhorse Franco Nero and comedian Oliver Pocher to the box for entrepreneur Markus Deussl in 2024. However, an event like this will no longer take place this year.