Culture demands: “Klagenfurt, do your job!”

"Without art and culture, Klagenfurt would also be a dead and empty city"

Klagenfurt residents have been concerned about the lack of a city budget for weeks. In the final weeks of the previous year, there was still a glimmer of hope that politicians could still decide on a budget and thus avert the one-twelfth rule and the de facto ban on support. But the drama took its course. And more and more creative artists have to find words of warning and pleading. Klagenfurt's municipal theater director Aron Stiehl received support from the eight directors of the federal states and municipal theaters throughout Austria: "Klagenfurt's cultural diversity and variety must not be destroyed! Saving on culture, especially in times of crisis, also means reducing education, undermining democracy, weakening the rule of law and preventing reflection on our understanding of who we are. Cutting culture means restricting independent thought," write the theater makers in a joint statement.