Slalom ace gets going
Manuel Feller: “That would be the biggest defeat”
"For me, this is the most important week of my career. And if I come away empty-handed, then that would be the biggest defeat I've ever had," said Manuel Feller ahead of his World Championship start in Saalbach.
Manuel Feller's only World Championship medal was a long time ago. He won slalom silver in St. Moritz in 2017. Due to back problems, it was uncertain whether he would be able to compete the day before and was only possible thanks to the intensive work of his physiotherapist. Eight years later, the man from Fieberbrunn is looking forward to the highlight of his career. "For me, this is the most important week of my career. And if I come away empty-handed, then it will be the biggest defeat I've ever had."
The home World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm promise to be a real home event for him. Not only his wife and children will be there to support him. "My brother and a few friends have been skiing down to watch the races for the last few days. It's not even an hour, there are four lifts. There will be a bunch of people from my home town cheering us on and shouting not only Felli, but also Vinc."
A "dream team"with Kriechmayr
Vinc is Vincent Kriechmayr, with whom last year's slalom globe winner Feller will be competing in the team combination on Wednesday. "We've been speculating about the whole thing for a while. We already had our dream team," said Feller, who told us that he had already said to Kriechmayr in Wengen, despite the knee injury he had just suffered in a fall: "Vinc, I'll see you at the team competition in Saalbach at the latest, and if you ski down with a knuckle, I want to be at the start with you." Kriechmayr got fit in time for the race and also became vice world champion in the downhill.
They knew each other for a long time, got up to a lot of mischief together and were roommates. "We've come a long way together, have always got on well and always have a joke ready. I couldn't have wished it any other way." Bringing energy to the slopes together is a cool story. "We're different in terms of type, he might stand out a little less. But we're very, very similar on the slopes."
Team combination should take the pressure off
"The special slalom is the most important race, you have to be honest about that," said Feller. "But the anticipation of the team combined is almost the biggest. You win and you lose together. If it doesn't work out, it's very, very bitter because I'm dragging him into it. And if I can pull him out, it's even better. If he didn't have such a good run and I can still give him a medal." In any case, it's very cool that he's already been able to ski the slalom slope. "I hope to take a bit of pressure off myself if it works out."
Since his second place in the World Cup slalom in Schladming, he has regenerated a little, built up slowly with fitness training, completed three training days and took a break on Monday. On Tuesday, he planned to give his condition a boost so that he could get into racing shape. And before he himself leaves the starting gate in the team combination for the slalom, he becomes a fan. "Vinc's heart rate goes up a few beats more than some others, because with Vinc you know it can really rattle, no matter what the situation is."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
