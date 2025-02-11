Convicted 18 times
Defendant posed with Nazi symbols
A 41-year-old man has been convicted of 18 counts of National Socialist reactivation. Despite allegedly leaving the scene, he continued to wear relevant clothing and disseminate inciting material. The sentence: nine months on probation, a fine of 5,400 euros and a compulsory visit to a concentration camp memorial.
I deeply regret my actions and hope you can see that I am better," said the previously blameless man in his closing statement, before the senate withdrew for sentencing. The 41-year-old faces up to five years in prison for the crimes he committed against the Prohibition Act. Prosecutor Konstanze Erath, who spoke of a "potpourri" of crimes at the beginning of the trial, accused the accused of engaging in National Socialist activities in Frastanz and other locations from 2017 to 2024.
Years of Nazi propaganda despite alleged withdrawal
The worker had not only forwarded hateful images on his cell phone, but also posted selfies of his body "decorated" with National Socialist symbols on Instagram, Facebook and Meta. He also repeatedly provoked the public with his clothing style with a brand known in the neo-Nazi scene. For example, a T-shirt bore the words "Blood and Honor" and a cap bore the number 88. He even placed a doormat bearing the relevant symbols outside his front door.
The accused's bizarre justifications
Although the man said he left the scene in 2019, he maintained his lifestyle. Two colleagues eventually pressed charges. During the house search, the police seized further relevant material. During the trial, the accused, who appeared in a fine suit, admitted: "It was a big mistake". As proof, the defendant rolled up his shirt sleeves and showed the senate the SS runes that had been pinned to his arms. When asked by the prosecutor why the accused had continued to wear the relevant clothing after he had left, he argued that "the fabric was of good quality."
After two hours of deliberation, the jury found the defendant guilty as charged. The judge imposes a nine-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 5,400 euros. On top of this, the 41-year-old receives extra tuition in history. He is now ordered to take a guided tour of a concentration camp. A probation officer will be assigned to assist him. The sentence is not final.
