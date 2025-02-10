New state strategy
92,000 Upper Austrians will need care by 2040
Upper Austria is facing a major problem, as the population is getting older and older. For this reason, 92,000 women and men will be dependent on care by 2040 - which poses a problem for politicians.
There are currently a good 62,000 people in Upper Austria who need care. By 2040, this figure will rise to 92,000 people - which means that 70 additional retirement homes will have to be built over the next 15 years. This is a completely unrealistic scenario in terms of staffing and finances, said Governor Thomas Stelzer and State Councillor for Social Affairs Christian Dörfel (both ÖVP) on Monday.
Two strategically important steps have been taken with the nursing staff strategy announced for 2022 and the establishment of a nursing GmbH in order to be able to recruit staff more easily and in an organized manner. The third step in the Upper Austrian care strategy now follows with the redesign of the care architecture.
We will continue to develop the services for the various care needs and break new ground in the process.
Soziallandesrat Christian Dörfel, ÖVP
Care architecture 2040 process
Together with the Association of Municipalities and Towns, new forms of care are to be developed and existing services supplemented. "We will continue to develop the services for the various care needs and break new ground in the process. With the Care Architecture 2040 process, we want to give the municipalities the tools they need to ensure that care remains affordable," says Provincial Councillor Dörfel.
