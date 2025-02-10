Smoother than ever!
Fans marvel at Tom Cruise’s “new face”
Tom, is it you? That's what many fans asked themselves on Sunday evening when they turned on the TV during the Super Bowl. None other than Cruise was flickering across the screens - but somehow he looked completely different ...
Tom Cruise's clip was actually intended to get the fans in the mood for the Super Bowl, in which the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles. But they couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the Hollywood star.
"What face was Tom Cruise wearing?"
Because somehow the 62-year-old's face looked smoother and firmer than ever before. Did Cruise visit his trusted beauty doctor?
In any case, the action hero's new look caused quite a stir on social media. "Tom Cruise talks about pressure in this Super Bowl LIX - there's no greater pressure than the skin on his face trying to stay stretched," joked one fan.
"Scientology doesn't work for Tom Cruise's face. WTF?" another followed up. "What face was Tom Cruise wearing? It looked familiar, but I couldn't place it," explained another Super Bowl fan with a twinkle in his eye.
"Impersonated by AI"
Others just asked in amazement: "So ... What's wrong with Tom Cruise's face? I'm really worried", or: "What happened to Tom Cruise?"
And another fan laughed: "Tom Cruise is being impersonated by AI."
Cruise always causes whispers
Incidentally, this is not the first time that Tom Cruise has caused beauty surgery rumors. A few years ago, the Hollywood star shocked fans with an extremely bloated face while attending a baseball game with his son.
At the time, fan speculation ranged from a failed beauty operation to a botched injection. Some fans also speculated at the time that Cruise had simply put on a few kilos.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
