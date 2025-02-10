The son took over the starter legacy from his father

The start of the men's downhill was impressive. Always on site: Five Hinterglemmers, who regulate the course as the starting crew (starter team). Michael Kees heads the team, all from the Hinterglemm Ski Club. Kees: "I took over the job from my father. He was the start judge in 1991 and I was trained as a start judge after the World Championships." Today he is at the front.