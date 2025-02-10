34 years later!
The son took over the starter legacy from his father
Michael Kees' father was in charge of the starter crew at the 1991 World Ski Championships. Today he is in charge and leads a team of five locals - and no skier skis without their approval.
The start of the men's downhill was impressive. Always on site: Five Hinterglemmers, who regulate the course as the starting crew (starter team). Michael Kees heads the team, all from the Hinterglemm Ski Club. Kees: "I took over the job from my father. He was the start judge in 1991 and I was trained as a start judge after the World Championships." Today he is at the front.
The team is responsible for a fair competition, but Kees says: "We are mainly responsible for safety." In what way? "The start judge is in contact with the jury and is not allowed to send a skier down if there is a problem on the course." No runner starts without Kees and his team giving the go-ahead.
"Youth races are more difficult!"
All five of them do the job voluntarily and have taken extra vacation. They enjoy the relaxed World Championship flair and rave about the uncomplicated racers. "None of them have star airs, they're super nice - a World Championship is easier than youth races. The parents of the youth riders are much more difficult there," says Kees.
50 races a year, from kids' races and company races to the World Ski Championships - the guys on the starter team are real professionals. Crew member Jakob Breitfuss was a helper at the 1991 World Championships. "I've been in the ski club since I was a rascal, then in 1991 I was on course duty and now I'm a starter."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.