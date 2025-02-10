Vorteilswelt
34 years later!

The son took over the starter legacy from his father

Nachrichten
10.02.2025 08:30

Michael Kees' father was in charge of the starter crew at the 1991 World Ski Championships. Today he is in charge and leads a team of five locals - and no skier skis without their approval.

The start of the men's downhill was impressive. Always on site: Five Hinterglemmers, who regulate the course as the starting crew (starter team). Michael Kees heads the team, all from the Hinterglemm Ski Club. Kees: "I took over the job from my father. He was the start judge in 1991 and I was trained as a start judge after the World Championships." Today he is at the front.

Michael Kees' team: Jakob Breitfuss, far left, was already active as a helper at the 1991 World Ski Championships. (Bild: JHK)
Michael Kees' team: Jakob Breitfuss, far left, was already active as a helper at the 1991 World Ski Championships.
The team is responsible for a fair competition, but Kees says: "We are mainly responsible for safety." In what way? "The start judge is in contact with the jury and is not allowed to send a skier down if there is a problem on the course." No runner starts without Kees and his team giving the go-ahead.

"Youth races are more difficult!" 
 All five of them do the job voluntarily and have taken extra vacation. They enjoy the relaxed World Championship flair and rave about the uncomplicated racers. "None of them have star airs, they're super nice - a World Championship is easier than youth races. The parents of the youth riders are much more difficult there," says Kees.

50 races a year, from kids' races and company races to the World Ski Championships - the guys on the starter team are real professionals. Crew member Jakob Breitfuss was a helper at the 1991 World Championships. "I've been in the ski club since I was a rascal, then in 1991 I was on course duty and now I'm a starter."

