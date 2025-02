16-year-old scraps car on joyride

Although he didn't yet have a driver's license in his pocket, he was still going all Max Verstappen on us. The starting point of the wild ride was the municipality of Innerbraz, after which he took the Arlberg road towards Klösterle. But the teenager didn't make it that far. Presumably due to excessive speed, he lost control of the car on a left-hand bend - it left the road, hit several boundary posts and snow poles and then crashed into the stone wall of a residential building with its right front side. From there, the car was thrown back onto the road, where it finally came to a standstill.