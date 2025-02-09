NFL thriller in the ticker
Super Bowl! Eagles vs Chiefs – LIVE from 0.30 a.m.
It's Super Bowl Sunday! On Monday night, the Philadelphia Eagles will battle the Kansas City Chiefs for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. We'll be reporting live from 0.30am - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
In front of the eyes of US President Donald Trump, America's most important sporting event of the year gets underway in New Orleans. In Super Bowl LIX of the National Football League, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs face each other in the battle for the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Chiefs, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, are aiming for their third title in a row and a historic first.
The so-called "threepeat" - a play on the words "three" and "repeat" - is omnipresent in the US media. No wonder, as no team in the Super Bowl era (since the 1966/67 season) has ever achieved the title hat-trick in a row. Kansas City is on the verge of changing that. "Let's make history in New Orleans," Mahomes said after the 32-29 semi-final win over the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes in Brady's footsteps
The playmaker is the face of the "Chief Kingdom". Under iconic coach Andy Reid, Mahomes has enjoyed a rocket-like rise, winning three championship rings together so far. Now the 29-year-old is set to win number four, which would put him on a par with NFL legends Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has long been mentioned in the same breath as record champion Tom Brady (7 rings).
"Patrick is a really smart and savvy guy. He spends a lot of time with the game to make sure he can digest and then spit out all these crazy formations we have," Reid said of his quarterback. "He anticipates and sees what the defense is going to do and knows where his own guys are." At the same time, Mahomes holds his nerve even when trailing, as he proved in the three victorious final games.
Eagles want to be spoilers
This time, however, the Eagles want to be the spoilers in front of more than 80,000 spectators in the Caesars Superdome and well over 150 million TV viewers worldwide. For head coach Nick Sirianni's squad, the game is a chance for revenge, as they lost 35-38 to Kansas City in the final two years ago. Back then, they had let a 24:14 lead slip away at the break.
Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts says that the defeat really spurred him on. "That lit a flame, lit a fire in me. Now to have that opportunity again is exactly what you work for." Hurts has the league's best defense behind him, one of the top pass receivers in A.J. Brown in front of him and the best running back next to him. Saquon Barkley, who celebrates his 28th birthday on the biggest US stage on Sunday, has rushed for 2,447 yards in his first season with Philadelphia. He is just 29 shy of Terrell Davis' NFL record. Hardly anyone doubts that this record will fall.
Barkley pointed out that such statistics require a functioning team, which is the only way to win. "I'm not Superman. We play the ultimate team game." In the semi-final, the Washington Commanders were rolled over 55:23. Now the second Super Bowl title in the fifth final in the club's history is up for grabs.
Super Bowl between advertising and Kendrick Lamar
The majority of neutral football fans are likely to be rooting for the Eagles in view of the Chiefs' constant success - much to the understanding of Kansas City defensive star Chris Jones. "Every good story has to have a villain. That's fine. People love something new and hate repetition," said the 140-pound defender. "If I was an outsider, I'd say the same thing: 'I'm sick of the Chiefs'."
What the audience isn't sick of is the inevitable show surrounding the final match. Rap superstar and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime break. The multiple Grammy winner gets more media attention than the actual match. The US anthem is also a classic, this time performed by Jon Batiste. As every year, the advertising industry also gets its money's worth in every respect - three quarters of an hour of advertising time should come off easily, with 7 to 8 million dollars to be paid for a 30-second spot.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.