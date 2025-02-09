Super Bowl! Eagles vs Chiefs – LIVE from 0.30 a.m.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts says that the defeat really spurred him on. "That lit a flame, lit a fire in me. Now to have that opportunity again is exactly what you work for." Hurts has the league's best defense behind him, one of the top pass receivers in A.J. Brown in front of him and the best running back next to him. Saquon Barkley, who celebrates his 28th birthday on the biggest US stage on Sunday, has rushed for 2,447 yards in his first season with Philadelphia. He is just 29 shy of Terrell Davis' NFL record. Hardly anyone doubts that this record will fall.