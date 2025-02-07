The relationship of authority shamelessly exploited

Assaults dismissed as "stupidity"

It was no different for his second wife's niece, who was also a teenager. As with his daughter, he is said to have forced French kisses on the girl, who is a Muslim - "so that you know how to do it later". With sentences such as "Your body is mine, we are flesh and blood", the man is said to have exploited his relationship of authority. And did not even shy away from sexually coercing and abusing the victim in the public swimming pool. When asked about the girls' comments within the family, the 59-year-old managed for a long time to dismiss the assaults as "nonsense".