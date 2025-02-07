Ortlieb: “This is incomprehensible for many”

Aiming to return to skiing

Shortly after her crash on the Kandahar course, she wrote about a nightmare come true. In the meantime, her confidence has returned. "There is a chance of a full recovery," explained Ortlieb, who has already undergone 23 operations in her career. On February 17, she will undergo another, landmark procedure in which an intramedullary nail will be inserted instead of a plate. "If the operation is successful, the prognosis is very good. Then it is realistic that I will be able to ski again by next season," said the Vorarlberg native.