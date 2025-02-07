Return to the plan
Ortlieb: “This is incomprehensible for many”
Giving up is out of the question for ÖSV athlete Nina Ortlieb after her 23rd operation. The 28-year-old wants to return to the ski circuit, as she announced on Friday afternoon. The athlete from Vorarlberg explained the extent of her injury and why she sees it as an opportunity.
Less than two weeks have passed since Nina Ortlieb's serious fall in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The skier from Vorarlberg broke her tibia and fibula. An injury that she had already suffered in December 2023 while racing in St. Moritz. On Friday afternoon, the 28-year-old told the media what happened to her. According to the report, the existing metal plate in her leg was severely bent. "I have to count myself lucky that it wasn't broken and nothing worse happened," reported the speed specialist, who is currently in the accident hospital in Graz.
Aiming to return to skiing
Shortly after her crash on the Kandahar course, she wrote about a nightmare come true. In the meantime, her confidence has returned. "There is a chance of a full recovery," explained Ortlieb, who has already undergone 23 operations in her career. On February 17, she will undergo another, landmark procedure in which an intramedullary nail will be inserted instead of a plate. "If the operation is successful, the prognosis is very good. Then it is realistic that I will be able to ski again by next season," said the Vorarlberg native.
Because giving up, i.e. ending her career, is out of the question for her. "I'm sure many people can't understand that. But I even see the injury as an opportunity." Everyday life after skiing and strength training was characterized by pain. The chances are now good that it will be better than before, said Ortlieb, who was runner-up in the downhill world championship in 2023.
Feels with Haaser
Speaking of the World Championships: the fact that the current major event is also a home event is doubly bitter. "The course would also have suited me. But that also motivates me. There will be another World Championship. I want to come back," emphasized the 28-year-old, who has already spoken to Ricarda Haaser, who was seriously injured on Thursday (cruciate ligament and inner meniscus tear), on the phone. "It's important that she accepts the task, accepts the condition, doesn't struggle with it for so long and doesn't question it too much."
