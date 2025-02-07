Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Topless" look

Kanye ex Julia Fox gives Bianca Censori a run for her money

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 13:16

Move over, Bianca, here comes Julia Fox! The actress appeared "topless" in New York just a few days after the nude scandal involving Kanye West and his wife. A cheeky dig at the rapper?

0 Kommentare

With her Grammy "outfit", Bianca Censori has probably made it into the top ten list of the most scandalous celebrity looks of recent years. It wasn't long before the almost-not-there look would find imitators. But nobody would have thought that it would happen so quickly.

Surprise under the trench coat
At the end of the week, Julia Fox appeared at an event on the fringes of New York Fashion Week with a look that also caused a stir.

Julia Fox flashed her "bosom" at a beauty event in New York. (Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sean Zanni)
Julia Fox flashed her "bosom" at a beauty event in New York.
(Bild: APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Sean Zanni)

While posing for the photographers, the actress and ex-domina lasciviously pushed her trench coat aside to reveal her breasts.

But stop! A closer look revealed that those weren't Fox's real breasts! The 35-year-old was wearing a kind of breastplate to give the impression that she was as naked on top as Bianca Censori a few days ago.

No sex with Kanye!
I wonder if Fox's appearance was a little dig at West and his wife's scandalous appearance. It's interesting to note that the actress is one of Kanye's ex-girlfriends.

In an interview some time ago, Fox revealed intimate details about her time with the rapper. During their liaison, which began shortly after West and Kim Kardashian broke up, he showered her with gifts - and above all clothes. But according to Fox, the two never actually had sex!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf