"Topless" look
Kanye ex Julia Fox gives Bianca Censori a run for her money
Move over, Bianca, here comes Julia Fox! The actress appeared "topless" in New York just a few days after the nude scandal involving Kanye West and his wife. A cheeky dig at the rapper?
With her Grammy "outfit", Bianca Censori has probably made it into the top ten list of the most scandalous celebrity looks of recent years. It wasn't long before the almost-not-there look would find imitators. But nobody would have thought that it would happen so quickly.
Surprise under the trench coat
At the end of the week, Julia Fox appeared at an event on the fringes of New York Fashion Week with a look that also caused a stir.
While posing for the photographers, the actress and ex-domina lasciviously pushed her trench coat aside to reveal her breasts.
But stop! A closer look revealed that those weren't Fox's real breasts! The 35-year-old was wearing a kind of breastplate to give the impression that she was as naked on top as Bianca Censori a few days ago.
No sex with Kanye!
I wonder if Fox's appearance was a little dig at West and his wife's scandalous appearance. It's interesting to note that the actress is one of Kanye's ex-girlfriends.
In an interview some time ago, Fox revealed intimate details about her time with the rapper. During their liaison, which began shortly after West and Kim Kardashian broke up, he showered her with gifts - and above all clothes. But according to Fox, the two never actually had sex!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
