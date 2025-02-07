Lidl expands donation function for the “animal corner”!

Animal rights activist and deputy chairman of the association Maggie Entenfellner is delighted: "Donating has never been so easy! Disposing of empty bottles in an environmentally friendly way and helping an animal in need at the same time. We would like to thank Lidl Austria and all its customers for this great cooperation and support." With the deposit system, Lidl shows once again that environmental awareness and social commitment can go hand in hand - a win-win situation for people, animals and nature!