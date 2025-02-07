Your deposit helps
Lidl expands donation function for the “animal corner”!
Donate deposit receipts instead of redeeming them - a small gesture with a big impact! In addition to organizations such as the Red Cross or the Nature Conservation Association, Lidl customers can now also help four-legged friends in need. Every euro collected goes directly to animal welfare via the "Krone"!
The new deposit system for disposable drinks packaging has been in force in Austria for a month now - and it now also has a decisive added value! For the first time, sustainable recycling is being combined with active animal welfare to provide urgent help to four-legged friends in need.
Lidl Austria customers not only have the opportunity to return their empties easily and conveniently, but also to do good directly with their deposit receipt. We are particularly pleased that donations can now also be made to our "Friends of the Animal Corner" association - and thus directly support animal aid projects.
Animal rights activist and deputy chairman of the association Maggie Entenfellner is delighted: "Donating has never been so easy! Disposing of empty bottles in an environmentally friendly way and helping an animal in need at the same time. We would like to thank Lidl Austria and all its customers for this great cooperation and support." With the deposit system, Lidl shows once again that environmental awareness and social commitment can go hand in hand - a win-win situation for people, animals and nature!
