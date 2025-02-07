Swift assassin’s friend goes on trial

Other terrorist friends of Beran A. in custody

Two other acquaintances with whom Beran A. is said to have shared his convictions and pursued concrete terror plans are now known to the public. One is Hasan E., a 20-year-old from the district of Bruck an der Leitha, who carried out an attack on March 11, 2024 in Mecca on the grounds of the Al-Harām mosque. He stabbed five people and critically injured some of them. The young man from Lower Austria is in custody in Saudi Arabia.