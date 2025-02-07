Series comeback
Sarah Michelle Gellar counters “Buffy” hitstorm
She had resisted a new edition of "Buffy - Under the Spell of Demons" for over two decades. Sarah Michelle Gellar always claimed that the cult series was over for her. But then she suddenly changed her mind and the news of her comeback as a vampire slayer made the rounds at the beginning of the week.
The result was a shitstorm from old fans who feared that "you will destroy the Buffy myth for all time". Reason enough for Gellar to explain her decision in detail on Instagram.
"I was totally shocked"
The 47-year-old writes that she received a call from her good friend and mentor Gail Berman three years ago. She told her that the Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao wanted to meet with her and talk about a new edition of Buffy: "I was totally shocked that Chloé even knew who I was. And yet I hesitated because I didn't see any way we could revive the show."
In the end, she agreed to a 20-minute coffee meeting for the sake of her friend, which turned into a "four-hour adventure": "We laughed, cried and talked about how much this show means to us. I surprised myself when I agreed to continue the conversation later."
The next time, Nora and Lilla Zuckerman, two renowned screenwriters (for "Suits", for example), joined in: "In the end, we got stuck on an idea."
Gellar wants to "do it right"
Gellar then appealed directly to the fans: "I've always listened to the fans and their desire to return to Buffy's world. But it was something I didn't want to do unless I was sure we were going to do it right. I promise you that we will only go through with the show in the end if it can really be shot in the right way."
Which is why only a pilot episode has been scheduled for streaming service Hulu so far. In it, Gellar will not only return as Buffy, but also act as a producer.
