Next tragedy

Plane with 10 people missing in Alaska

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 11:32

An airplane with ten people on board has gone missing in the US state of Alaska. Nine passengers and the pilot were on board the Cessna Caravan. 

0 Kommentare

The plane disappeared on Thursday (local time) on its way from Unalakleet to Nome, around 250 kilometers away, according to the police and fire department. The identity of the occupants was initially unknown.

Search on the ground and from the air
The authorities tried to determine the last known coordinates of the plane. It had disappeared from radar around 20 kilometers off the coast. At the same time, a search was underway on the ground and from the air, in which the coast guard was also involved with an aircraft. However, the bad weather has made the search difficult.

"We hope the plane is on land," the fire chief of White Mountain told a local radio station. "The worst-case scenario would be if it's on the water," he added.

Third aviation drama in a short space of time
Just a few days ago, the USA was rocked by two plane crashes in quick succession. On January 29, an American Airlines passenger plane collided with a military helicopter on landing in the capital Washington. The 64 people on board the plane and the three occupants of the helicopter were killed.

Two days later, a medical transport jet crashed in the middle of a busy area in Philadelphia. All six people on board died, another person was killed on the ground and many more were injured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

