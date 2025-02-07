Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Insecticide probably to blame

European tourists poisoned in hostel

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 09:47

A terrible death drama in the vacation paradise of Sri Lanka: two young female tourists died after spending the night in a hostel in the capital Colombo. A poison used against bedbugs in the accommodation may have led to the tragedy. 

0 Kommentare

A total of three people had shown signs of poisoning in the hostel - doctors fought for the lives of Briton Ebony M. (24) and 27-year-old German Nadine R. Tragically, both women eventually died in hospital. 

Admitted to hospital with vomiting and breathing difficulties
The victims had previously been vomiting violently - the British woman also suffered from breathing difficulties, as her family explained. The police launched an investigation into the cause of death. A highly toxic chemical used against bedbugs in the Miracle Colombo City Hostel may have poisoned the women. The affected room had been locked for three days and the two European women were in other rooms in the hostel. 

This is what a room in the affected hotel looks like:

The accommodation was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the entire building sealed. An autopsy of the deceased is now to clarify the cause of death. 

Meanwhile, the British woman's relatives are collecting money on a donation platform so that family members can travel to Sri Lanka to bring her remains home. "We need to be with her and bring her home safely," reads the appeal for donations. 

Most recently, deaths among tourists following methanol poisoning in Asia caused a stir: Adulterated alcohol caused the deaths of six vacationers in Laos a few weeks ago after a stay in a backpacker hostel. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf