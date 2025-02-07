Insecticide probably to blame
European tourists poisoned in hostel
A terrible death drama in the vacation paradise of Sri Lanka: two young female tourists died after spending the night in a hostel in the capital Colombo. A poison used against bedbugs in the accommodation may have led to the tragedy.
A total of three people had shown signs of poisoning in the hostel - doctors fought for the lives of Briton Ebony M. (24) and 27-year-old German Nadine R. Tragically, both women eventually died in hospital.
Admitted to hospital with vomiting and breathing difficulties
The victims had previously been vomiting violently - the British woman also suffered from breathing difficulties, as her family explained. The police launched an investigation into the cause of death. A highly toxic chemical used against bedbugs in the Miracle Colombo City Hostel may have poisoned the women. The affected room had been locked for three days and the two European women were in other rooms in the hostel.
This is what a room in the affected hotel looks like:
The accommodation was evacuated as a precautionary measure and the entire building sealed. An autopsy of the deceased is now to clarify the cause of death.
Meanwhile, the British woman's relatives are collecting money on a donation platform so that family members can travel to Sri Lanka to bring her remains home. "We need to be with her and bring her home safely," reads the appeal for donations.
Most recently, deaths among tourists following methanol poisoning in Asia caused a stir: Adulterated alcohol caused the deaths of six vacationers in Laos a few weeks ago after a stay in a backpacker hostel.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
