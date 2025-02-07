Pacult must not become a stumbling block again

As a coach, Pacult has a clearly negative record, winning only seven of 33 matches. These include historic ones. If you ask Rapid fans about Easter Sunday 2008, they know exactly what happened back then. The Green-Whites shot themselves into a goal frenzy in the Red Bull Arena. In the end, Hoffer, Maierhofer and Co. celebrated a 7:0 victory against Trapattoni's team of millions. In the spring of 2024, the Bulls hosted Pacult's Klagenfurters and were 2:0 ahead under interim coach Onur Cinel before the thread broke and the game was lost 3:4. It was the beginning of the end for Salzburg's title dreams as they failed to win the championship for the first time in ten years.