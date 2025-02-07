Vorteilswelt
Against Salzburg

Pacult must not become a stumbling block again

Nachrichten
07.02.2025 14:30

The cult coach has already been responsible for some bitter Salzburg defeats. Even as a player, "PP" gave the team from Mozart's hometown a good hiding. The 7:0 on Easter Sunday, when Pacult was a guest at the Bullen-Arena as Rapid coach, will also be remembered.

0 Kommentare

When Peter Pacult meets Salzburg, it's not just strong words that are guaranteed.

The cult coach in the service of Austria Klagenfurt has often proved to be a stumbling block for the team from Mozartstadt, with whom Valentin Zabransky (18) has signed until 2029. This is exactly what must be avoided on Sunday at the Wörthersee so that the Bullen-Express - Onisiwo trained with the team again on Thursday, Gloukh is expected to miss out - can finally pick up speed after months of stagnation.

Pacult, meanwhile, is happy in the role of spoilsport. Even as a player, the 65-year-old was responsible for painful defeats. In his first duel with Salzburg - in March 1981 with Sport-Club - he scored twice in a 5:1 victory. Eleven years later, "PP" scored a treble within 18 minutes in a 5-0 thrashing of FC Tirol in the West derby!

On Easter Sunday 2008, Peter Pacult celebrated a historic 7:0 away win with Rapid at the Mozartstädter.
On Easter Sunday 2008, Peter Pacult celebrated a historic 7:0 away win with Rapid at the Mozartstädter.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Irving (right) scored three times in the 3:4 the previous year.
Irving (right) scored three times in the 3:4 the previous year.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

As a coach, Pacult has a clearly negative record, winning only seven of 33 matches. These include historic ones. If you ask Rapid fans about Easter Sunday 2008, they know exactly what happened back then. The Green-Whites shot themselves into a goal frenzy in the Red Bull Arena. In the end, Hoffer, Maierhofer and Co. celebrated a 7:0 victory against Trapattoni's team of millions. In the spring of 2024, the Bulls hosted Pacult's Klagenfurters and were 2:0 ahead under interim coach Onur Cinel before the thread broke and the game was lost 3:4. It was the beginning of the end for Salzburg's title dreams as they failed to win the championship for the first time in ten years.

Top match at the start
In the Bundesliga's spring opener on Friday, leaders Sturm host runners-up Austria Vienna. The Violets prevailed in the Cup, today the Styrians are looking for revenge. "It's now our aim to win every game," says Sturm co-coach and ex-Austrian Michael Madl. Christoph Nister

Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
