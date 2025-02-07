Secret revealed
Drew Barrymore had the very best movie kiss with HIM
From "The Wedding Singer" to "50 First Dates" and "Vacation Ready" - they played a couple in three romantic comedies. No wonder, because the chemistry between Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler was right - even if, according to the 49-year-old, they only ever had "a platonic friendship" in their private lives.
Nevertheless, Barrymore revealed on the TV show "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen": "No kisses from movie partners were better than Adam's!"
And also explained why that might be. "I love acting with him in movies because I think we represent something bigger than just hot, sexual chemistry. We represent true admiration for another person."
But Barrymore is far from the only Hollywood beauty who has revealed which colleague was the best kisser on camera.
"Had to make out with Tom Cruise"
Gwyneth Paltrow has already made out with "Shakespeare" Joseph Fiennes and "Iron Man" Robert Downey Jr. But according to her revelation on the "Rachael Ray Show", she experienced her best movie kiss in her guest appearance in "Austin Powers 3": "I had to make out with Tom Cruise. He's an incredibly good kisser."
Sandra Bullock celebrated her big Hollywood breakthrough in 1994 in "Speed". The Oscar winner revealed on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she never had a better movie kiss after that than from her co-star Keanu Reeves. The only problem: "I kept giggling during our love scene. It's difficult to kiss someone who's like a brother to you."
"He was an excellent kisser"
Megan Fox became a star thanks to the "Transformers" films. She revealed to "Collider" magazine that her co-star Shia LaBeouf had set such high standards in terms of on-screen kissing that no colleague could surpass them afterwards: "He's an excellent kisser - because our chemistry was really good." So good, in fact, that they had an on-set affair, as LaBeouf revealed years later.
Anne Hathaway hates movie kisses and has therefore established rules of etiquette for her partners in front of the camera. That was also the reason why her kissing scene with James McAvoy in "Beloved Jane" was the best ever for her: "James suddenly said to me beforehand 'closed mouth, no tongue'. That's exactly what I usually say to co-stars, which is why I finally didn't find a movie kiss scene unpleasant."
Movie kiss had to be defused
Jennifer Lopez's list of co-stars with whom she has had love scenes is long. On Andy Cohen's TV show, she revealed that she had never been kissed better by a colleague than by Josh Lucas in the back seat of a car in the movie "An Untamed Life": "We were both very nervous and threw ourselves at each other without restraint to cover it up." The kiss even had to be "toned down" afterwards so that the family drama could be released in the USA "from 13".
Sharon Stone can boast of having kissed Michael Douglas, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Leonardo DiCaprio in her films. But it was another A-lister who really took her breath away: Robert De Niro. On Andy Cohen's show, she gushed about her hot smooch with the Hollywood legend in the 1995 film "Casino": "Bob was by far the best kisser. Every kissing scene afterwards with other colleagues was weak in comparison."
Best movie kiss was cut out
Jada Pinkett Smith surprised "Entertainment Tonight" with the confession that no male partner has won her over when kissing on screen. She got the "best on-screen kiss ever" from Elizabeth Banks in "Magic Mike XXL". But unfortunately no fan got to see it because it was cut out of the movie.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.