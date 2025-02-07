"Cut salaries in half!"
Politicians take dream vacations despite city bankruptcy
The party battles in Klagenfurt continue to rage due to the budget crisis; there is still no special municipal council that the SP, FP, VP and Neos are demanding. Despite the city's bankruptcy, many city councillors are spending dream vacations all over the world. That certainly doesn't leave the citizens cold.
No sooner had the after-work market been secured for this year than the SP, FP, Neos and now the VP - each party for its own reason - demanded a special municipal council. Now the restaurateurs are attacking the SP and the red deputy city manager Ron Rabitsch. "The central question is: where do we want to head?", they say. "Visitors come to this after-work festival to enjoy summer evenings in the heart of the city and to celebrate without a care in the world. Politics plays no role here. When it comes to the city's cleaning costs, it's not a problem. The market restaurateurs could take care of that," says deputy market spokesperson Gerti Höferer. He meets Rabitsch on Monday.
The municipal council has not yet been convened because all four parties made a mistake when making the request: "There is no agenda. We don't meet just to discuss things," says Mayor Christian Scheider, who has convened a city senate for the time being. However, the four parties are still vehemently calling for a special municipal council.
"Alarm bells must ring for citizens"
Speaking of which: although the city does not yet have a budget, many members of the city senate are flying off on vacation. Rabitsch was in Sri Lanka for a long time, Franz Petritz (SP) was in Mexico, Sandra Wassermann (FP) was sunbathing in the Caribbean. "The city has its back to the wall, but everyone is doing what they want. That should set alarm bells ringing among the citizens," says Wolfgang Germ (FP). "I was in the town hall for 16 years, but I was never absent for more than five days. And I only went during normal vacation times."
Politicians' million
Neos leader Janos Juvan is calling for a politician's million in the savings proposals. "There is no funding for urgent areas such as women's shelters, culture or social aid without a budget. Only the politicians get their money. All members of the city senate should forgo 50 percent of their salary. With club funding, this would amount to one million euros a year."
