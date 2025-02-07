Politicians take dream vacations despite city bankruptcy

No sooner had the after-work market been secured for this year than the SP, FP, Neos and now the VP - each party for its own reason - demanded a special municipal council. Now the restaurateurs are attacking the SP and the red deputy city manager Ron Rabitsch. "The central question is: where do we want to head?", they say. "Visitors come to this after-work festival to enjoy summer evenings in the heart of the city and to celebrate without a care in the world. Politics plays no role here. When it comes to the city's cleaning costs, it's not a problem. The market restaurateurs could take care of that," says deputy market spokesperson Gerti Höferer. He meets Rabitsch on Monday.