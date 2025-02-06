Pupils abused
Ex-teacher recounts his crimes in confession
The trial against the former Graz teacher who abused his own pupils continues. Unbelievable details emerged: he confessed everything to a priest and blamed a colleague for his shameful deeds.
On Thursday, the trial continued against the former teacher from Graz who pretended to be a girl for years and obtained nude photos and videos from his pupils, some of whom were underage, via social media.
Shocking details
Once again, dramatic details came to light: the theologian, himself an ex-pupil of the institution, eased his conscience three times during confession - twice at Easter and once at Christmas. He promised the confessor that he would turn himself in to the police, but did not do so. Due to the secrecy of the confessional, the priest was not allowed to report the serious allegations himself.
Critical teacher accused of her own actions
Shortly afterwards, another story emerged, the consequences of which are still being felt at the grammar school in question: The extremely friendly relationship, including hugs and tickling in afternoon lessons, that the accused had with his pupils was a thorn in the side of one teacher.
"I explained to my class that their job as pupils and ours as teachers required distance and that private contact was not okay. One pupil said that there was a lot to talk about, but that he didn't want to because he (note: the defendant) would find out about it." Which is presumably what happened ...
From May 2020, he spread rumors among three colleagues he knew that the teacher in question would demand nude photos from her students in exchange for better grades. "He said we must not say anything under any circumstances," all three testified unanimously before presiding judge Julia Riffel and her associate judge Barbara Schwarz.
None of them came to the conclusion that he himself did everything that he was now trying to pin on someone else. Although the extremely close relationship, which even went as far as private meetings, had not gone unnoticed by all of them, they thought it was even strange.
He was our friend, we trusted him. He said he had arranged everything that was necessary, the principal and the education directorate knew about it.
Drei Zeugen
"He was our friend, we trusted him. He said he had arranged everything that was necessary, the director and the education directorate knew," they justify themselves. Even when the theologian told his friends and work colleagues months later that the teacher had now been banned from advancing her salary as a consequence, no one was taken aback. On the contrary: "I was furious that there were no stricter consequences," says one of the women.
College divided into two camps
It wasn't until 2022, when the police were already investigating, that the slandered teacher found out about the outrageous rumors circulating about her. "I immediately asked for an interview to clear everything up." The fact that her colleagues didn't talk to her about it is still a thorn in her side today.
"Well, what were we supposed to say, that what you were doing was clumsy?" they would have said to her. Even today, the school is still split into two camps over the issue and mediation would not have achieved much. At least: "In the meantime, we can at least be friendly with each other again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
