“Are strong enough to win a title”

The recent Handball World Cup is of course still on everyone's lips. Especially in Margareten, where the Fivers are proud of runner-up Ivan Martinovic. The 27-year-old was born in Vienna, trained with the Fivers, then decided to play for the Croatian national team and has now been selected for the All-Star team at the World Championships in Norway, Denmark and Croatia. "He still visits us whenever he's in Vienna and sometimes trains with us. And he always wears the five on his chest both at his club, the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, and in the Croatian team," says Fivers boss Tom Menzl, proud of his former protégé.