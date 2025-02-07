After bankruptcy: jewelry retailer closes stores

Sales in Pasching, Klagenfurt, Innsbruck and Salzburg

The Goldwelt stores in PlusCity in Pasching, in the City Arkaden shopping center in Klagenfurt, in dez in Innsbruck and in Europark in Salzburg are still open. Why are they still open? Because Schuster is deliberately carrying out the sales at the stores with the highest footfall. The hope is that this will generate more proceeds for the creditors. Talks with investors are also taking place in the background. The online store is still active. On the company's website, customers are also unaware of the economic problems.