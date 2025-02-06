Judiciary issues arrest warrant for driver on the rampage

Initially, he was investigated for endangering the public, but then the police made amends: On Wednesday, the public prosecutor's office in Wels ordered the arrest of the 20-year-old Hungarian national from Linz with judicial authorization from the Wels regional court. The accused was found at his home address in Linz at 6.05 p.m., but fled over the balcony, was caught by a colleague, broke away again and fled on foot.



Escape lasted only four minutes

However, the 20-year-old was subsequently stopped and arrested by EGS officers at 6.09 pm. The 20-year-old was transferred to Wels prison. Further investigations are still to be carried out