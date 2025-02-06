Arrest warrant after all
Judiciary issues arrest warrant for driver on the rampage
Five injured, including two police officers: six days ago, a Serbian-Hungarian dual national (20) was driving at 250 km/h on the highway, tried to break through a police roadblock in Traun and caused a horrific accident. Initially, he was only reported at large, but now the public prosecutor's office in Wels had the suspect arrested after all.
Initially, he was investigated for endangering the public, but then the police made amends: On Wednesday, the public prosecutor's office in Wels ordered the arrest of the 20-year-old Hungarian national from Linz with judicial authorization from the Wels regional court. The accused was found at his home address in Linz at 6.05 p.m., but fled over the balcony, was caught by a colleague, broke away again and fled on foot.
Escape lasted only four minutes
However, the 20-year-old was subsequently stopped and arrested by EGS officers at 6.09 pm. The 20-year-old was transferred to Wels prison. Further investigations are still to be carried out
What had happened before
A traffic patrol wanted to stop a car driver in Wels-West B1 at 11.26 p.m. on January 30 because he had crossed a restricted lane. The Hungarian from Linz stopped briefly, but accelerated again abruptly and continued his journey on the A8 towards Passau. The police took up the pursuit.
Overtaking like a madman
The chase after the driver took them onto the A25 at speeds of up to 250 km/h, with very dangerous overtaking maneuvers, including on the emergency lane. The escape led via the Wels-Ost exit onto the B1, initially in the direction of Wels. At the junction with Werfelstraße, he turned around and continued his journey in the direction of Linz. He disregarded several red traffic lights at speeds of around 140 km/h. Despite dense fog, he reached speeds of 190 km/h. In Marchtrenk, there was a side collision with another car with a trailer.
Collided with a civilian car at 160 km/h
Shortly before the Traun junction, the 20-year-old approached several stationary vehicles at a speed of more than 160 km/h and hit them almost without braking.
Three cars were flung away
Three cars, including a supporting civil patrol car from the Ansfelden police station, were thrown away and five people were injured, some of them seriously, including two police officers. The 20-year-old was arrested and subsequently also taken to hospital. The car had license plates that were not his own and the 20-year-old was not in possession of a driving license.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.