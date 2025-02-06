Encouragement from judges
Probation services are booming: new high reached
The number of clients in the probation service of the Neustart association reached a new high of 12,300 in 2024. According to the Neustart association, the increase of 3.5 percent compared to the previous year is due to the fact that judges are increasingly turning to probation assistance to prevent further crimes.
In the last ten years, the number of clients of the Neustart association has risen by 13%. However, the reason for the increased use of probation assistance is not that there are more final convictions. Rather, the instrument of probation assistance is becoming increasingly popular with judges, said Neustart Managing Director Alfred Kohlberger on Thursday. In 2024, the number of final convictions fell.
This support eliminates factors that lead to delinquency.
Neustart-Geschäftsführer Alfred Kohlberger
Supervised persons give the association a good report card
In a survey conducted in January 2025, 99% of those receiving support said they were satisfied with the work of Neustart. 93% said that their lives had improved thanks to the association's support. "This support eliminates factors that lead to delinquency," Kohlberger commented on the result. Neustart carries out violence prevention counseling on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior.
Around 3075 of the total of 12,300 clients in 2024 were supported by volunteer probation officers. "This civil society approach to working with people who have committed crimes is extremely important and unique in Europe," says Kohlberger.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
