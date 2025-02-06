"Krone" commentary
Blue-black sandbox – until the tears flow
In political parlance, they call it "red lines" when they don't want to leave their position in negotiations.
In the (childish or childish) sandbox, this means: "No, you're not getting my scoop!"
Which - in the sandpit - usually follows: People get loud, throw sand (sometimes in the eyes of onlookers), hit each other with shovels and rakes. Tears flow. In the end, they fall out. Or they make up after all.
All of these sandbox associations are coming to the fore these days in the apparently escalating battle between the blue and black coalition negotiators. They even lead us to believe that they are not only working with water and sand, but also with cement. We know what this mixture produces: concrete.
Both sides of the coalition negotiators have now reached a point where there seems to be no more room for maneuver. They have set themselves in concrete.
If anything is to come of the blue-black coalition, then both sides will probably have to make the concrete crumble, withdraw their shovels and sand buckets and move closer together.
Many who are currently observing the spectacle in the sandpit still believe this is possible.
But even if an agreement is reached: Fighting shovels and sand buckets will go with them to a blue-black government bench. To remain ready for action at all times.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.