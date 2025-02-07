“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

The nine-month-old American Bulldog male Bueno has unfortunately been through many hands. He is insecure in new situations and needs experienced owners who will treat him with patience and consistency. Bueno gets on well with other dogs, but is sometimes a little too impetuous and boisterous. He needs clear guidance in order to learn appropriate behavior. This male dog has great potential to become a great companion. He just needs people who are willing to give him the chance of a stable home. Phone: 0732/247887.