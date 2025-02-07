Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
The handsome tomcat Udo (5 years old) came to the shelter as a foundling after he had settled in a housing estate and tried to take over all the other cats. We are now looking for a home for this self-confident tomcat where he can go outside and where there are as few other cats as possible in the area. Phone: 0732/247887.
Bulldog mix Luca is a real ray of sunshine. He is affectionate and always friendly. As he is deaf, he needs a family he can rely on completely. He likes his fellow dogs very much. Who can give him a place to live? Phone: 0664/5415079.
Dwarf ram boy Frosty was born in 2023. This little guy is looking for a species-appropriate home where he can dig and jump extensively. He will be placed with or with at least one other long-eared friend.
Phone: 0664/5415079.
The adorable tomcat Max is just under a year old. Unfortunately, he had a car accident and has been incontinent ever since. He is by no means restricted in his mobility, but he should wear a diaper in the house. Max is unspeakably cuddly, affectionate and cuddly. Phone: 0664/5415079.
The nine-month-old American Bulldog male Bueno has unfortunately been through many hands. He is insecure in new situations and needs experienced owners who will treat him with patience and consistency. Bueno gets on well with other dogs, but is sometimes a little too impetuous and boisterous. He needs clear guidance in order to learn appropriate behavior. This male dog has great potential to become a great companion. He just needs people who are willing to give him the chance of a stable home. Phone: 0732/247887.
The three male German rams Shenzi, Banzai and Ed were found together in Enns Castle Park. The trusting boys are now looking for a home where they can hop around together in a large outdoor enclosure. Phone: 0732/247887.
