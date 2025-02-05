European start-ups call for AI offensive

Despite European successes, the gap to the USA is threatening to grow. OpenAI and major technology partners want to invest 500 billion dollars in new AI data centers as part of the Stargate program. However, the Chinese start-up DeepSeek recently challenged the superiority of American tech companies by presenting a powerful AI model that was allegedly created at a fraction of the cost of competing US models. Experts see this as an opportunity for Europe to at least reduce the seemingly unassailable lead of US companies.