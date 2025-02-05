Duel for supremacy in Linz sold out?

Only a few sectors not yet full

But that could change in the upcoming clash for supremacy in the steel city on Sunday (17). While it was reported a few days before the Cup battle against RB Salzburg that around 16,000 tickets had been sold out, the rush is likely to have increased significantly after the sensations against the Bulls at the latest. A look at the Black & Whites' ticket portal also shows this. Apart from two sectors (N14 and N16), there are only a few seats left for the match against BW Linz, which is of enormous importance as a place in the top six is also at stake.