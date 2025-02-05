Vorteilswelt
Huge crowd

Duel for supremacy in Linz sold out?

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 09:00

After the Cup win against Salzburg, LASK have tasted blood and want to go one better in the derby against Blau-Weiß Linz. They last won against their city rivals in August 2023, which was also the last time the Raiffeisen Arena was completely sold out in the league. Will the Revierduell be played in front of a full house this time, especially as the crowd is already huge?

0 Kommentare

With their goals in the 2:0 win against Blau-Weiß Linz, new captain Philipp Ziereis and then-leader Robert Zulj shot LASK into derby heaven on August 12, 2023 and created an absolute goosebump atmosphere in front of a sold-out crowd in the Raiffeisen Arena at home!

This is not only special because the Black & Whites have been waiting for another derby win since then (after that, they lost 2-0 to their big city rivals and 1-0 at the Hofmann Personal Stadium), but also because the 19,080-capacity jewel box on the Linz Gugl has not been sold out in the league since then!

Only a few sectors not yet full
But that could change in the upcoming clash for supremacy in the steel city on Sunday (17). While it was reported a few days before the Cup battle against RB Salzburg that around 16,000 tickets had been sold out, the rush is likely to have increased significantly after the sensations against the Bulls at the latest. A look at the Black & Whites' ticket portal also shows this. Apart from two sectors (N14 and N16), there are only a few seats left for the match against BW Linz, which is of enormous importance as a place in the top six is also at stake.

Winless for 547 long days against city rivals
A sold-out Raiffeisen Arena would be balm on the soul this season, in which the league maximum was 15,700 against RB Salzburg, after ticket prices had caused discontent among LASK supporters, especially in the Conference League fall, and led to a partial boycott of the games against Djurgardens and Bruges, each with 8,500 spectators.

 After both sides came closer together, the Landstrassler fan collective stopped the boycott and attended not only the meaningless match against Rekjavik (7900 fans), but also the cup tie against the Bulls. With a similarly strong support in front of a sell-out crowd, the first derby win in 547 days is on the cards!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

