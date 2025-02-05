Vorteilswelt
Cheers for wells

A thirsty African drinks with G’spritzte

Nachrichten
05.02.2025 05:50

This wine tavern does what is actually frowned upon in gastronomy: a contribution is collected for a glass of water with the wine - 50 cents per quarter liter. Behind this is an aid project of the Meißner Heurigen, which is entering its final chapter: a deep borehole at 230 meters is to bring the valuable water to the surface in Tanzania.

After a few years, Buschenschank Meißner in Weidling near Klosterneuburg has refined the system and extended it to mineral water: for example, only the wine portion of a G'spritzen is charged, with the proceeds from the water going to the "Wasser beim Heurigen - Wasser für Afrika" association.

The landlord checks on the spot whether the money is spent 1:1
No wonder, because he strictly controls the flow of money - in April, he will be back in the small village of Lububu in Tanzania to check on the progress of the soil tests. Meißner: "They have located groundwater at a depth of 230 meters - for comparison: the Danube Tower is 250 meters high."

The start was not just in the sunshine 
Some of the regulars didn't like the idea at first. "We were warned, criticized, condemned and even shunned by guests," recalls Wolfgang Meißner. The excitement: water shouldn't cost anything, you pay for the wine anyway and you want to choose what you donate to. In the meantime, however, people have become friends with the project. "We have noticed that water consumption has even increased," says the wine tavern owner.

Water has to be fetched from far away in the village in Tanzania - from small wells and is difficult to transport.
Water has to be fetched from far away in the village in Tanzania - from small wells and is difficult to transport.
(Bild: zVg)

The next step is a well system for 1,500 people, which will bring the elixir of life from the depths to the surface. Sponsors are also still being sought, some have already become aware of the project.
More information and a donation account at biowein-meissner.at/ brunnen-patenschaft

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
