A thirsty African drinks with G’spritzte

The start was not just in the sunshine

Some of the regulars didn't like the idea at first. "We were warned, criticized, condemned and even shunned by guests," recalls Wolfgang Meißner. The excitement: water shouldn't cost anything, you pay for the wine anyway and you want to choose what you donate to. In the meantime, however, people have become friends with the project. "We have noticed that water consumption has even increased," says the wine tavern owner.