Offenders getting younger and younger
SOKO draws a horror balance: 7400 reports for children
Gang wars, robberies, stabbings - and the perpetrators are getting younger and younger, the rule of law is powerless. A specially formed SOKO is now drawing up an alarming balance sheet.
The figures provided by the "Youth Crime Task Force", which was founded last March, are as impressive as they are frightening. A total of around 55,500 people were checked in public spaces across Austria. For comparison: this is roughly equivalent to the population of the Lower Austrian provincial capital of St. Pölten.
The police filed around 7400 reports and 900 people were handcuffed. That is an average of 25 registered crimes per day or three arrested suspects.
More and more accused offenders under the age of 14
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner emphasizes: "Our goal is to protect children and take violent offenders off the streets. The police are taking consistent action." The fact that juvenile crime is currently the focal point of security in the country is also demonstrated by an alarming balance sheet from the judiciary. According to this, the conviction of young offenders in domestic courts rose by almost 17 percent within a year.
The extremely heated political debate about a possible reduction in the age of criminal responsibility to 12 years is also being fueled by the increasing number of underage defendants (12,442 in 2024). The rule of law has so far been de facto powerless in their case.
The fight against criminal children begins in schools
In the fight against the inflation of street robberies and the like, security authorities are focusing on prevention, especially in schools, in addition to monitoring measures.
Specially trained contact officers have already been able to reach more than 161,000 boys and girls aged ten and over and their parents at counseling appointments.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
