Last minute deal! Pep has found a replacement for Rodri

City pay almost four times as much

However, the transfer is somewhat complicated: City made use of the exit clause amounting to 60 million euros. González comes from the youth ranks of FC Barcelona. He moved to Porto in 2023. And Barça secured a share in the event of a resale and will now collect 20% of the transfer fee. Interesting fact: according to transfermarkt.at, González's market value is "only" 18 million euros. And yet City are digging deep into their pockets for him.