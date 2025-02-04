Vonn: “I’m fast, and that’s why I’m here!”

"I'm fast, and that's why I'm here!"

"Nobody really expected things to go so well so quickly." Now she's at the start line as a racer. "It's the cherry on the cake that I'm here." And virtually everyone is sure that Lindsey can win a medal. "What can I say? I'm fast and that's why I'm here! I know that I have what it takes to get back on the podium and win at some point. But I don't know exactly when that will be." The dreamed-of Hollywood fairytale at the end of her comeback should definitely happen next year at the Olympics in Italy.