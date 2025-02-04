At the "Krone" shoot
Vonn: “I’m fast, and that’s why I’m here!”
After a six-year break and with an artificial knee, US star Lindsey Vonn starts her ninth World Ski Championships ++ The 40-year-old actually wanted to work for ORF, now she's a medal candidate ++ Vonn was exclusively available to "Krone" for a photo shoot!
Yesterday, the day before the opening ceremony, there was definitely the biggest media frenzy of the World Championships. Lindsey Vonn was invited to the press conference and captivated all the cameras and journalists' notepads available in Saalbach. Beforehand, the US-American, who has returned to the big stage after a six-year break and with an artificial knee, was exclusively available to the "Krone" for a photo shoot. And presented herself totally relaxed, easy-going and full of anticipation.
"The atmosphere is always amazing!"
"The fact that the World Championships are in Austria makes it special for me. There is no country in the world where skiing is more important," the 40-year-old chatted in her usual perfect German. "I've experienced many great races in Austria, the atmosphere is always amazing."
Vonn spent a few days relaxing at home in Florida before the World Championships, feeling fresh in the head and physically "outstanding". This is her ninth World Championships, her first since Åre 2019. "But I have different goals this time, I'm going into the World Championships with no expectations at all," says the winner of eight World Championship medals (two gold). The plan for the season was actually to be part of the World Championships as a forerunner or cameraman ("I already wanted to call the ORF").
"I'm fast, and that's why I'm here!"
"Nobody really expected things to go so well so quickly." Now she's at the start line as a racer. "It's the cherry on the cake that I'm here." And virtually everyone is sure that Lindsey can win a medal. "What can I say? I'm fast and that's why I'm here! I know that I have what it takes to get back on the podium and win at some point. But I don't know exactly when that will be." The dreamed-of Hollywood fairytale at the end of her comeback should definitely happen next year at the Olympics in Italy.
Before today's first downhill training session, Vonn doubted that the Saalbach course would suit her. "I'm not a good glider. But I will try to feel my way around." The plan to compete in the team combination with Mikaela Shiffrin is in place. "That would be incredible if two girls with a total of 181 World Cup victories started as a team. But let's wait and see how Mikaela is doing physically after her injury ..."
