Stefan Maierhofer
“Major” dreams of a coaching job at Bayern
In 2008 he was part of Rapid's last champion team, today he is the talent coach of the Burgenland academy. Stefan Maierhofer spoke to the "Krone" about his career, the domestic league, his friendship with Stefan Kulovits and a possible career as a coach.
After completing his apprenticeship as a chef and restaurant specialist, he took the step into professional soccer at the age of just 23 - from Austrian regional league club Langenrohr to the second team of German record champions Bayern Munich. Stefan Maierhofer's career has been varied, but certainly not typical. That's fitting, because the "Major" didn't really fit the classic mold either.
"I certainly wasn't the player who was blessed with the greatest talent," laughs the 42-year-old, "but I always gave everything, I simply forced success." In other words, a workhorse before a gentleman, all a question of mentality. Which, in his opinion, is too often answered incorrectly by young people today. "Many want to become professionals, but very few want to put in the extra miles," says the current talent coach at Akademie Burgenland, observing a lack of morale rather than a lack of talent in Austria.
He is all the more pleased that his old love Rapid (60 games, 38 goals) has recently seen more home-grown talent march through to the top. "It's about time. I think it's really important that you have the international games and almost have to rotate the squad." Wurmbrand's Conference League appearances, for example, did not pass him by. Like hardly anything else that happens at the Austrian record champions. Of course, when you spend so much time with "Co" Kulovits, you're always well informed. "I'm on the coaching course for the UEFA Pro License together with Stefan, so of course I get to hear a lot. We've also played together and get on very well."
The subject of the title fight will probably have come up. "Major's assessment? "Salzburg's weakness makes it very exciting. I think they're looking forward to sharing the points for the first time." A chance for the Viennese clubs? "In any case! Rapid have a lot of quality, and Austria are also surprisingly strong. But they'll need the necessary luck at the back."
He knows what he's talking about, as he was part of the green and white squad that brought the last championship title to Hütteldorf in 2008. The dream of the next one 17 years later is still alive. And what about his own dreams? "That would probably be to be a coach abroad, especially at Bayern," he smiles. He is already on the right course, with Kulovits. Will he ever return to the "St. Hanappi"? "That would be very cool, but first I have to earn the recognition of smaller clubs."
