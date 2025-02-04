“Major” dreams of a coaching job at Bayern

He is all the more pleased that his old love Rapid (60 games, 38 goals) has recently seen more home-grown talent march through to the top. "It's about time. I think it's really important that you have the international games and almost have to rotate the squad." Wurmbrand's Conference League appearances, for example, did not pass him by. Like hardly anything else that happens at the Austrian record champions. Of course, when you spend so much time with "Co" Kulovits, you're always well informed. "I'm on the coaching course for the UEFA Pro License together with Stefan, so of course I get to hear a lot. We've also played together and get on very well."