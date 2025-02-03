1.2 meters buried
Automatically saved draft
Sad news from the hospital in Innsbruck: the 30-year-old skier who was buried 1.20 meters deep by an avalanche on the Hintertux Glacier in the Tyrolean Zillertal last week has died as a result of the tragic accident.
The avalanche accident occurred last Wednesday at around 9.30 a.m. - in open terrain, in the so-called Kleegrube below the Tuxer Fernerhaus. The 30-year-old German had skied down a slope with a gradient of around 40 to 50 degrees.
Swept 100 meters by masses of snow
"Suddenly, at an altitude of 2160 meters, a snow slab broke loose. It caught the 30-year-old and swept him about 100 meters over terrain interspersed with rocks," said the Alpine Police last week.
Companion set the rescue chain in motion
His companion - a 29-year-old compatriot - immediately raised the alarm. A large-scale operation was initiated. Air rescuer Stefan Pichlsberger and an emergency doctor from the Alpin 5 helicopter were then able to locate the buried man using avalanche transceivers and dig him out from a depth of 1.20 meters.
We had to resuscitate the man. We restored his circulation and flew him to Innsbruck Hospital in a critical condition.
Flugretter Stefan Pichlsberger damals zur „Krone“
He was then flown to the hospital in Innsbruck. It only became known on Monday that the 30-year-old died the next day - on Thursday - as a result of the accident.
Partly still delicate avalanche situation
In Tyrol, there have been numerous avalanches up and down the country over the past few days. It was only on Monday afternoon that another avalanche occurred in Hochgurgl in the Tyrolean Ötztal. A buried person was dug out and flown to hospital in Zams.
The avalanche risk in Tyrol is still very high in places. According to the provincial avalanche warning service, the Gurgler Group is at warning level three above the tree line - in other words, a considerable danger.
The series of avalanches began last Tuesday, when there was a large amount of fresh snow in parts of Tyrol. In Kühtai, for example, a construction site bus with five passengers was caught in a snow slab and swept away. Everyone got off relatively lightly.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.