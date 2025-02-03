Klagenfurt has the first Garner hotel in Austria

A year ago, IHG launched the Garner brand. It is primarily intended to take over and rebrand hotels in the midscale segment. The first Garner hotels in Germany were opened in Berlin, Hamburg and Mannheim. In the first half of 2024, 76 new Garner hotels were signed worldwide, 58 of them in Europe. Former Novum hotels under the Select, Novum and Yggotel brands are to be converted.