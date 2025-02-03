Many advantages
Klagenfurt has the first Garner hotel in Austria
The exclusive Garner hotel brand, part of the British IHG Group, is now spreading across Europe - the first Garner hotel in Austria is located in Klagenfurt. The well-known Moser-Verdino-Select-Hotel was renamed Garner by the new owners.
The former owner Franz Peter Orasch built an attractive coffee house on the roof, where many Klagenfurters like to go. The hotel was then sold to the industrialist family Schaschl. On Monday, the large Select sign was taken down and replaced by a Garner sign.
The hotel belongs to the Inter Continental Hotel Group (IHG), which is currently the fourth largest hotel group in the world by number of rooms.
A year ago, IHG launched the Garner brand. It is primarily intended to take over and rebrand hotels in the midscale segment. The first Garner hotels in Germany were opened in Berlin, Hamburg and Mannheim. In the first half of 2024, 76 new Garner hotels were signed worldwide, 58 of them in Europe. Former Novum hotels under the Select, Novum and Yggotel brands are to be converted.
Klagenfurt now also has its first Garner hotel right in front of the town hall. "The former Moser-Verdino Hotel is a super hotel. Bonuses will also be awarded in future," says Front Office Manager Verena Kranz.
The hotel is not really a place for family vacations, but rather appeals to the business community. Coming and going after a few nights is encouraged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.