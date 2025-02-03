Vorteilswelt
Klagenfurt has the first Garner hotel in Austria

Nachrichten
03.02.2025 14:45

The exclusive Garner hotel brand, part of the British IHG Group, is now spreading across Europe - the first Garner hotel in Austria is located in Klagenfurt. The well-known Moser-Verdino-Select-Hotel was renamed Garner by the new owners.

The former owner Franz Peter Orasch built an attractive coffee house on the roof, where many Klagenfurters like to go. The hotel was then sold to the industrialist family Schaschl. On Monday, the large Select sign was taken down and replaced by a Garner sign.

The hotel belongs to the Inter Continental Hotel Group (IHG), which is currently the fourth largest hotel group in the world by number of rooms.

Front manager Verena Kranz now works for a Garner hotel.
Front manager Verena Kranz now works for a Garner hotel.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)
The Moser Verdino Hotel has a new name.
The Moser Verdino Hotel has a new name.
(Bild: Tragner Christian/Tragner)

A year ago, IHG launched the Garner brand. It is primarily intended to take over and rebrand hotels in the midscale segment. The first Garner hotels in Germany were opened in Berlin, Hamburg and Mannheim. In the first half of 2024, 76 new Garner hotels were signed worldwide, 58 of them in Europe. Former Novum hotels under the Select, Novum and Yggotel brands are to be converted.

Klagenfurt now also has its first Garner hotel right in front of the town hall. "The former Moser-Verdino Hotel is a super hotel. Bonuses will also be awarded in future," says Front Office Manager Verena Kranz.

The hotel is not really a place for family vacations, but rather appeals to the business community. Coming and going after a few nights is encouraged.

Porträt von Christian Tragner
Christian Tragner
