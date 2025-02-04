Vorteilswelt
Construction worker charged

Graz woman with acute brain hemorrhage abused

04.02.2025 09:30

Unbelievable accusations have been made against a 46-year-old construction worker: The Romanian is alleged to have abused a drunk woman in Graz last summer - and this after the woman had suffered a brain haemorrhage in a fall. The man will stand trial in Graz on Wednesday.

The victim and the accused met at a party last September. When the woman from Graz wanted to go home, the 46-year-old offered to accompany her. The woman had almost three per mille alcohol in her blood at the time.

According to the indictment, the later victim was therefore barely able to walk independently and stay on her feet. The accused had to support her on the way, so he was well aware of the woman's alcoholization. She is said to have repeatedly fended off his sexual advances.

Brain haemorrhage after fall
At the level of her apartment building, the woman from Graz fell due to her condition and suffered a brain haemorrhage. According to a witness, the accused allegedly said several times: "Get up! What's your name? Where do you live?" He then lifted the unconscious woman onto a crate. This is where the alleged acts of abuse are said to have taken place.

The witness alerted the police and the man was arrested. The blameless construction worker, who is presumed innocent, denies the allegations. He will stand trial on Wednesday for abuse of a defenceless person - maximum sentence: ten years in prison.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
