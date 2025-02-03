5 creditors affected
Landowner of “Lesehotel” is in bankruptcy
On Monday, bankruptcy proceedings were opened at the regional court in Wels regarding the assets of Salzkammergut Hideaways GmbH, on whose property in Bad Goisern the "Lesehotel" is operated. Liabilities amount to EUR 7.3 million, the amount of assets was initially unclear, as KSV1870 announced in a press release. Five creditors are affected.
The Lesehotel is not closed and will continue to operate, according to the creditor protection association. The operator, Austrian Hideaways GmbH, is in arrears with its lease payments, which triggered the bankruptcy of the property owner. According to the bankruptcy petition, a supporter, ÖHT (Österreichische Hotel- und Tourismusbank GmbH), is ensuring that the hotel can continue to operate.
The opening was in 2021
The former mountain hotel was renovated in 2020 and opened as a "Lesehotel" in 2021, during which time it had to contend with restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, increased construction costs and general inflation. 80 percent of the guests listed as the target audience in the business plan would not have been able to travel.
Selling did not work
Attempts to sell the property, which is encumbered by a lien, have failed in recent years. Now a financing bank has no longer agreed to the sale. According to KSV1870, a private sale could also be realized more easily in bankruptcy proceedings, especially as talks with investors are underway.
