Bayer Leverkusen against Cologne from 20.45 LIVE

"We have a new role. It's the first time this season that we've been the underdogs," said Struber. "We will do everything we can to keep our opponents off balance." Even though his team is traveling to Leverkusen with a lot of respect, it is important to be courageous and self-confident, said the coach of the Austrians Dejan Ljubicic and Florian Kainz. His club leads the 2nd division table by two points ahead of Hamburger SV, Magdeburg and Kaiserslautern. Leverkusen are six points behind Bayern in the top flight.