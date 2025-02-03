Mission on the Hahnenkamm
Crash: Paraglider hanging from a tree on thin branches
Spectacular operation for the mountain rescue team on Sunday afternoon in the Tyrolean Außerfern: A paraglider crashed on the Hahnenkamm near Reutte and got stuck on a tree in rough terrain. Due to the thin branches, the man was in danger of falling even further. In the end, the aerial adventure turned out to be harmless.
Cloudless skies and fantastic conditions - it wasn't just on the slopes on the Hahnenkamm near Reutte/Höfen that conditions were glorious on Sunday, but also at lofty heights. Numerous paragliders took advantage of the fantastic weather for a flight.
Evasive maneuver ended fatally
The "lively flight activity" proved fatal for one pilot. "Unfortunately, while taking evasive action for other thermal seekers, he ended up in the lee of the Hornberg, was no longer able to maintain altitude and ultimately landed in the treetops," according to the Reutte mountain rescue team.
The Tyrol control center alerted the Gallus 3 emergency helicopter, which was dispatched to the scene of the accident. After localization, four mountain rescuers were flown by rope to the pilot.
Bergrettung Reutte
As the accident site on the mountain was difficult to access and it was initially unclear whether and how seriously the pilot was injured, the incident command decided to provide helicopter support. "The Tyrol control center alerted the Gallus 3 emergency helicopter, which flew to the scene of the accident. After localization, four mountain rescuers were flown to the pilot by rope."
Pilot uninjured, but situation very dangerous
Fortunately, according to the mountain rescue team, it quickly emerged that the pilot had survived the crash unharmed. "However, he was in an extremely dangerous position - he was only hanging from thin branches that could have broken off at any time," the emergency services continued.
With the help of a tree climbing set, the uninjured pilot could be rescued safely. He was then flown by helicopter to the mountain station, from where he took the gondola down to the valley.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.