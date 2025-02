What makes Herbert Kickl’s “shadow chancellor” Teufel tick

The devil is in the detail. What is just an empty phrase for many Austrians is to a certain extent the law in the FPÖ. Reinhard Teufel, officially "only" club chairman of the Freedom Party in Lower Austria, is unofficially regarded as Herbert Kickl's right-hand man and therefore the second most powerful blue man in Austria. He takes care of his boss's concerns and ensures that even the smallest political cogs mesh together for the big picture.