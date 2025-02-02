Note to the works council
“Dickpics” at the Red Cross: more and more people affected
High-ranking Red Cross officials in Upper Carinthia sent out "Dickpics" - we reported. So far, ten people have already come forward. In addition to penis pictures, there are also said to have been "ambiguous comments".
The allegations only came to light on Saturday: Two high-ranking officials of the Red Cross in Upper Carinthia sent "dickpics". Since then, according to the vida trade union, ten people have already come forward, all of them men. Female colleagues are not said to be affected.
A young Red Cross employee is said to have reported the case: He had already contacted the works council on Thursday. The works council then immediately informed the vida trade union: "The decisive tip-off came from one of those affected to the works council," confirms vida expert Anita Ogris-Lipitsch: "Two have reported directly to us, and we now have a total of around ten people affected."
Every form of harassment must have consequences
The current case was "handled in a very exemplary manner" by the employer, says the expert for the health and social services sectors. The Equal Treatment Act obliges employers to ensure a harassment-free working environment. Any form of harassment must have consequences.
This is also the case at the Red Cross: after a complete investigation, there must be effective measures for those affected. Strong employee representation is the best protective measure. It has now become known that, in addition to penis pictures sent via messenger programs, "ambiguous remarks" were also allegedly made to employees
Those affected can find help here
"Those affected should contact the works council or trade union - anonymously if you prefer. We offer legal support and guarantee confidentiality." Contact: 0664 6145796 or by email to anita.ogris-lipitsch@vida.at.
