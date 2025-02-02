Small municipality succeeds where the state fails

"In my outer office, I overheard two girls talking about an OB - so I thought to myself: you know what, we'll buy a box and put the most important things in it - sanitary towels, tampons, deodorant," says the mayor. There is now a box like this in every household in Kramsach: in the crèches and kindergartens, in the nursing home, in the school and in the town hall. The products are easily included in the current budget. "Out of 180 employees, 150 are women. That's just a small thing and then you don't always have to think about what you need to have with you," says Gang, convinced by the project. It has been well and gladly accepted.