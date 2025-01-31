Moped rider (15) hit by car and killed

Overlooked in the dark

At this point, a 24-year-old Spanish citizen was driving his car from Luftenberg in the direction of Steyregg. He tried to swerve his car in the dark, but collided with the 15-year-old, who was thrown into the adjacent field. Witnesses rushed to the aid of the seriously injured boy and carried out initial resuscitation measures. The emergency medical team and rescue workers took the 15-year-old to hospital, where he tragically died due to his serious injuries. The two girls and the driver of the car were uninjured - the crisis intervention team was called in to support the people present at the scene.