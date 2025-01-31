Stopped due to breakdown
Moped rider (15) hit by car and killed
Drama on Thursday evening in Luftenberg (Upper Austria). A 15-year-old moped rider wanted to help a friend whose moped had broken down. He stopped his vehicle and was run down by a car driver shortly afterwards. The boy died shortly afterwards in hospital.
A 15-year-old from Steyregg was driving her moped along the Pleschinger Landesstraße from Luftenberg towards Steyregg at around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday evening. Her younger sister was on the pillion. In front of the girls, a man of the same age, also from Steyregg, was driving his moped in the same direction. Due to a technical defect, they had to stop briefly at this point and the boy also stopped his moped.
Overlooked in the dark
At this point, a 24-year-old Spanish citizen was driving his car from Luftenberg in the direction of Steyregg. He tried to swerve his car in the dark, but collided with the 15-year-old, who was thrown into the adjacent field. Witnesses rushed to the aid of the seriously injured boy and carried out initial resuscitation measures. The emergency medical team and rescue workers took the 15-year-old to hospital, where he tragically died due to his serious injuries. The two girls and the driver of the car were uninjured - the crisis intervention team was called in to support the people present at the scene.
