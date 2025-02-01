Bad memories
Avalanche experts fear: Another horror weekend?
Significant avalanche danger (level 3) and good weather at the weekend - this combination is explosive. Memories of the first weekends in February 2022 and 2023 are also not a good omen. Back then, there were almost ten avalanche fatalities in Tyrol.
There have already been six avalanche alerts this week. Numerous people were buried in the accidents. A German off-piste skier (30) was still in mortal danger on Friday.
Avalanche situation remains delicate
The danger level in Tyrol has now dropped from level four to level three, a considerable danger. Nevertheless, the weak layer of old snow continues to cause Christoph Mitterer from the Tyrolean avalanche warning service great concern. "Unfortunately, the situation won't improve that quickly," says the expert.
It is important to avoid large, steep slopes and stay on flat terrain.
Christoph Mitterer, Prognostiker Tiroler Lawinenwarndienst
Bild: Lawinenwarndienst Tirol
"It is important to avoid large, steep slopes and stay on flat terrain," emphasizes the expert. On Saturday and Sunday, the danger above the tree line is "considerable" - level three.
Comparisons with 2022 and 2023
As a reminder: statistically, most accidents occur in this danger level. And the date of the first weekend in February brings back bad memories of 2022 and 2023. Back then, there were eight and seven avalanche deaths in Tyrol respectively! And another parallel: danger level three also prevailed in 2023.
The fine weather forecast for Sunday in particular is likely to exacerbate the situation. Experience shows that the first nice day after bad weather attracts a particularly large number of ski tourers and off-piste skiers. "Winter sports enthusiasts must behave defensively," emphasizes Mitterer.
Emergency services are gearing up
The fear of a devastating weekend like two and three years ago is considerable. The emergency services are already arming themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
