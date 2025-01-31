EU opens two new proceedings against Austria

Gender balance directive since December 2022

The directive is intended to ensure a better gender balance on company boards and management bodies. According to the EU regulation, 40 percent of non-executive director positions and one third of all director positions in large listed EU companies must be filled by "members of the underrepresented gender". It came into force in December 2022 and had to be transposed into national law by December 28, 2024. In addition to Austria, ten EU states are in default.