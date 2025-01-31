With 7 under par
Golf pro Sepp Straka has taken his strong form to the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California after his third PGA tournament win almost two weeks ago!
The 31-year-old Viennese played a brilliant round of 65 (7 under par) at the start of the 20 million dollar signature event on Thursday, putting him in a tie for second place in the top field. Only the US American Russell Henley was one shot better.
Straka managed eight birdies on the Spyglass Hill course with just one stroke loss. On Friday, he will continue on the famous links course at Pebble Beach, where he will also play on Saturday and Sunday. Both are par-72 courses and there is no cut in the 80-man field.
Aces for McIlroy and Lowry
Straka's Ryder Cup colleagues Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one shot behind the Austrian. Both managed a hole-in-one on Thursday, the Northern Irishman on the 15th Spyglass Hill hole, while Irishman Lowry hit an ace on the iconic seventh Pebble Beach hole. For McIlroy, it was the second hole-in-one of his career. "That was just luck," said the 35-year-old. Lowry had completely different thoughts. "I hope Rory's in the clubhouse so I can split the bill with him," the 37-year-old alluded to the custom that a "round" is due after an ace.
World number one Scottie Scheffler celebrated his season opener after injuring his hand with a broken glass at Christmas. The US star finished in 15th place with a 67 (5 under par).
