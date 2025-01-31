Aces for McIlroy and Lowry

Straka's Ryder Cup colleagues Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one shot behind the Austrian. Both managed a hole-in-one on Thursday, the Northern Irishman on the 15th Spyglass Hill hole, while Irishman Lowry hit an ace on the iconic seventh Pebble Beach hole. For McIlroy, it was the second hole-in-one of his career. "That was just luck," said the 35-year-old. Lowry had completely different thoughts. "I hope Rory's in the clubhouse so I can split the bill with him," the 37-year-old alluded to the custom that a "round" is due after an ace.